Oklahoma lawmaker files bill that includes mask mandate

Sue Ogrocki/AP

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahomans would be required to wear masks in public and face up to $1,000 fines for failing to do so under a bill filed by Democratic state Rep. Jason Lowe.

Dubbed the “ COVID-19 Save Lives Response Act," the measure would also prohibit nonessential gatherings of more than 10 people and encourage all businesses to reduce in-person attendance. Places of worship and essential businesses would be exempt under the proposal. Lowe, who announced Monday that he'd filed the bill, was among the first Oklahoma lawmakers to test positive for the virus back in March.