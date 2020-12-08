Oklahoma governor, Choctaw Nation agree to hunting compact

FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2016 file photo, Chief of Choctaw Nation Gary Batton speaks during a press conference at the Oklahoma Heritage Center in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Choctaw Nation have agreed to a one-year extension of a hunting and fishing compact that was set to expire at the end of the year. Stitt's office announced Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020, that the governor and Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton signed the extension late Monday. less FILE - In this Aug. 11, 2016 file photo, Chief of Choctaw Nation Gary Batton speaks during a press conference at the Oklahoma Heritage Center in Oklahoma City. Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Choctaw Nation ... more Photo: Alonzo Adams, AP Photo: Alonzo Adams, AP Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Oklahoma governor, Choctaw Nation agree to hunting compact 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt and the Choctaw Nation agreed to a one-year extension of a hunting and fishing compact that was set to expire at the end of the year, Stitt's office announced on Tuesday.

Under the agreement signed by Stitt and Choctaw Nation Chief Gary Batton, the Choctaw Nation agrees to purchase 50,000 compact licenses for $2 each for its Oklahoma residents between the ages of 16 and 64 years old. The compact also calls for the Choctaw Nation to pay a lump sum of $200,000 to the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation and an administrative cost payment of $75,000.

“This agreement enables us to continue a benefit to our tribal members who enjoy the great outdoors and support hunting and fishing as part of our rich cultural traditions," Batton said in a statement.

Former Gov. Mary Fallin signed the original compact with the Choctaw Nation that went into effect in 2017.