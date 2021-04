OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The latest data from the U.S. Census Bureau released Monday shows Oklahoma has gained nearly 200,000 residents over the last 10 years, but not enough to gain another U.S. House seat.

The data shows Oklahoma's total population in 2020, including U.S. military and civilian employees and their families living overseas, is 3,963,516. The state's population after the 2010 census was 3,764,882.