Ohio pauses preparations for May 3 primary amid map flap

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio's top elections official is pausing certain preparations for the May 3 primary in the face of a third court decision invalidating GOP-drawn maps of new legislative districts.
Republican Secretary of State Frank LaRose coupled a directive issued to county election boards Thursday night with a two-page letter to fellow members of the Ohio Redistricting Commission explaining that counties are now “simply out of time” to complete the work necessary to hold elections for state representatives and state senators as scheduled.