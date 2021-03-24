Ohio officials say Noem website used photos without consent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — A website unveiled by South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to promote her campaign to ban transgender women from women’s sports is using photos without consent, officials from an Ohio school district said.

The website “Defend Title IX Now," which Noem says is aimed at “protecting women's sports,” features images from Hudson, Ohio and other neighboring communities, according to Ohio Democratic state lawmaker Casey Weinstein. Some of the photos have been removed but others remain on the site, KELO-TV reported.