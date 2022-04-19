Ohio judge again blocks abortion law that threatened clinics

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A judge has blocked early enforcement of an Ohio abortion law signed in December that included additional licensing requirements challenged by the ACLU and Planned Parenthood as unnecessarily onerous.

Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Alison Hatheway’s ruling Friday blocked restrictions imposed on two southwest Ohio clinics by the Ohio Department of Health that came before June 21. That date ends a 90-period for compliance that followed its original effective date of March 23.