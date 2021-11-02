Ohio, Florida voters cast ballots in 3 congressional races JULIE CARR SMYTH, Associated Press Nov. 2, 2021 Updated: Nov. 2, 2021 12:36 a.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Both Democrats and Republicans brought out their heavy hitters in the runup to the special congressional election in central Ohio, as the parties sought to boost turnout in one of three off-year contests on the ballot Tuesday.
President Joe Biden and former Vice President Mike Pence swung into action to help their parties' candidates in the race for Ohio's 15th Congressional District, a seat vacated by Republican Steve Stivers in May, when he left to lead the state Chamber of Commerce.
JULIE CARR SMYTH