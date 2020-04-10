Officials warning people to take virus precautions outdoors

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Authorities warned Rhode Islanders on Friday to wear masks, gather only in groups of five or fewer people and keep their distance from each other as they increasingly venture outdoors.

State environmental police said they'll be monitoring fishing areas, bike paths and management areas that are still open to the public to make sure people observe strict social distancing rules.

Department of Environmental Protection chief Janet Coit said officers will issue citations to violators.

“During this critical time when we’re all longing to get outside for some fresh air and physical activity, I encourage people to enjoy the outdoors close to home by taking a walk around the block or spending time in their backyards,” Coit said in a statement.

“And for those who plan to go fishing or biking this weekend, we ask that you keep your distance from others and engage in these activities by yourself or with members of your immediate family," she added.

Rhode Island’s trout fishing season opens this weekend, but with limits designed to eliminate crowds and contain the coronavirus outbreak.

Environmental police also urged residents to properly dispose of masks and gloves. The department said it has fielded numerous complaints of people tossing protective items on the ground.