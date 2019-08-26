Officials lift evacuations amid LA-area brush fire

This aerial image from video courtesy of KTLA shows the Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters fighting a brush fire near the interchange of the CA-2 and CA-134 freeways in Glendale, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 25, 2019. The brush fire erupted near the border of Glendale and Eagle Rock and shut down the CA-134 Freeway in both directions, according to the Glendale Fire Department. (KTLA via AP) less This aerial image from video courtesy of KTLA shows the Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters fighting a brush fire near the interchange of the CA-2 and CA-134 freeways in Glendale, Calif., Sunday, Aug. 25, ... more Photo: AP Photo: AP Image 1 of / 5 Caption Close Officials lift evacuations amid LA-area brush fire 1 / 5 Back to Gallery

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Officials reopened most freeways shut down during a brush fire that forced evacuations near Los Angeles.

Residents of a Glendale neighborhood were allowed back home Sunday night.

Only the northbound lanes of State Route 2 remained closed Monday morning as crews mopped up at the scene of the fire that caused major traffic tie-ups Sunday.

No injuries or structure damage was reported as a result of the flames that charred dry brush and palm trees near a freeway interchange just north of downtown LA.

About 100 homes were evacuated at the height of the fire.

The blaze was less than 10 miles (16 kilometers) from Dodger Stadium, where fans at Sunday's game could see a huge plume of smoke.

The cause is under investigation.