https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Officials-investigate-fish-kill-in-eastern-Iowa-14291613.php
Officials investigate fish kill in eastern Iowa river
EPWORTH, Iowa (AP) — State environmental officials are investigating a fish kill in a river in eastern Iowa.
The Iowa Department of Natural Resources says in a news release that thousands of dead fish — mostly rough fish and minnows — were found Thursday along a 10-mile stretch of the Little Maquoketa River starting north of Epworth and running downstream to Durango.
Investigators say a pollutant could not be identified from preliminary field tests, and the source of the fish kill has not been identified.
Officials took water samples for testing and will continue investigating.
View Comments