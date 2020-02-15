Officials identify missing kayaker

PHILIPPI, W.Va. (AP) — Officials have released the identity of a kayaker who went missing along the banks of the Middle Fork River in West Virginia earlier this week.

Officials with the state Department of Military Affairs and Public Safety say Jamie L. Gray, 41, of Hacker Valley is presumed drowned after going missing on Feb. 9.

The agency is closing access to the Middle Fork River between Audra State Park in Barbour County and Tygart Valley River to bring in equipment to assist with the recovery of Gray. Rescue crews hope to resume recovery efforts on Sunday but are monitoring water levels and conditions.

Officials say Gray was kayaking with a group of nine fellow paddlers in river last week. Her kayak capsized and she was swept downstream. She then capsized again and swept under a large rock, where she never resurfaced.

Crews searched for hours, but called off efforts citing darkness, water levels and the remote location.