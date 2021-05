CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (AP) — An 82-year-old man was found injured and unconscious early Thursday in a Cedar Rapids apartment fire and rushed to a local hospital, city officials said.

Firefighters were called around 1 a.m. Thursday to the apartment complex, where an air conditioner unit on fire, Cedar Rapids officials said in a news release. Arriving firefighters reported seeing flames coming from the air conditioner opening and along the outside of the building.