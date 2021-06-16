Officials: Man pinned between truck, bulldozer at waste site

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (AP) — A Stokes County man was killed last week when he was pinned between a truck and a bulldozer at a waste facility in Forsyth County, the N.C. Department of Labor said.

According to a department spokeswoman, Thomas Michael Thompson, 63, of Pinnacle was pronounced dead at the scene after the accident occurred on June 11 at a solid waste facility in Winston-Salem, the Winston-Salem Journal reported. The spokeswoman said a preliminary investigation showed Thompson was pinned between the two vehicles at the site.