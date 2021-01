BETTENDORF, Iowa (AP) — Two people, including a 5-year-old girl, have died in an eastern Iowa house fire that also injured two others, officials there said.

The fire broke out early Thursday morning in Bettendorf house, the Quad-City Times reported. Arriving firefighters found the house engulfed in flames and an 18-year-old man outside the home who had escaped with minor injuries. Firefighters were told three others were inside the burning home and pulled them from the flames.