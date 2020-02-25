Officials ID clerk killed at Edmonds 7-Eleven

EDMONDS, Wash. (AP) — A clerk shot to death at an Edmonds 7-Eleven Friday was identified by the county’s medical examiner Monday, as police keep looking for the person responsible.

The victim has been identified as Nagendiram Kandasamy, 64, of Edmonds, according to the Snohomish County Medical Examiner’s Office. His body was found shortly after 5 a.m. in the store off Highway 99.

Detectives still haven’t identified the suspect and are continuing to search for him, said Edmonds police Sgt. Josh McClure. Police have said they believe the shooter is a man in his 20s, The Seattle Times reported.

Police said it didn’t appear anything was stolen from the store. Detectives don’t know if the shooting was targeted, McClure said.