Officials: 3 found dead in NC home, suspect killed

BURNSVILLE, N.C. (AP) — Three people were found dead in a North Carolina home Monday and sheriff’s deputies shot and killed the suspect after shots were fired when they arrived, officials said.

Yancey County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a home around 4:30 p.m. for a report of shots fired inside a residence, officials said in a social media post. As deputies headed to the home, dispatch advised them that there was a report of one person with a gunshot wound. More shots were fired when deputies arrived and officials said deputies shot the suspect, who was pronounced dead on the scene.