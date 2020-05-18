https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/article/Officials-2-hunters-shot-by-off-duty-officer-15277268.php
Officials: 2 hunters shot by off-duty officer turkey hunting
PIONEER, Tenn. (AP) — Two hunters were hospitalized after they were accidentally shot by an off-duty officer who was turkey hunting in Tennessee, officials said.
The shooting happened Sunday morning in Campbell County, the Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency said in a news release. The news release said the officer worked with the agency. The agency did not reveal the identity of the victims.
One of the hunters drove himself to a hospital and another was transported to get treatment, news outlets reported. Both victims have since been released.
