Officials: 10% of Virginia inmates test positive for virus

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia prison officials say more than 10% of the state's 27,000 inmates have now tested positive for COVID-19.

The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that as of Thursday, there were almost 400 active cases detected at the Deerfield Correctional Center in Capron, which houses many of the state’s older and ailing male inmates. Eighteen inmates are currently hospitalized and three inmates have died since the pandemic began.

Lisa Kinney, a department spokeswoman, said that one case of the virus prompted testing of the entire facility.

Deerfield housed 925 inmates in July and the department said nearly 500 have tested positive at some point.

DOC officials said most inmates show little or no symptoms, but a total of 16 inmates have died.

The Fluvanna Correctional Center for Women — the state's largest prison for women — recently reported its first major outbreak of 41 cases.

The Department of Corrections said it has followed CDC and state Department of Health guidelines in taking measures to stop COVID-19 from entering the prisons and limiting its spread inside.