Official says Marshalltown moving ahead with airport project

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (AP) — A city official says Marshalltown is moving ahead with plans to build a replacement hangar and terminal at the city airport.

Public works director Justin Nickel told the Times-Republican that the Marshalltown Municipal Airport project is expected to cost $2.6 million and be finished by next summer.

He says the Federal Aviation Administration will provide $600,000 for the hangar and the Iowa Transportation Department will hand over $470,000 for the terminal and site preparation. The city will pay for the remainder.

Nickel says construction of the replacement terminal is less certain but also says he'd "bet that both are happening."

The larger hangar will help the airport house corporate jets from businesses such as JBS, Lennox and Emerson Process Management. Nickel says the current hangar's door isn't tall enough so jets can be parked inside overnight.

