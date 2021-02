MOUNTAIN CITY, Tenn. (AP) — A fight at Northeast Correctional Complex in Tennessee left one inmate dead and injured two others, authorities said.

The fight broke out Sunday night in a housing unit at the prison in Mountain City, the Johnson City Press reported. Several inmates were involved in the fight, said Robert Reburn, a spokesman for the Tennessee Department of Correction. Three inmates were transported for treatment and one later died, Reburn said.