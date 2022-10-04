Official defends Mississippi Capitol Police pursuits

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Amid backlash over the fatal shooting of a Mississippi man, the state’s top law enforcement official said officers of a special police unit in the capital city of Jackson will not change the way they pursue suspects.
Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell met with community members following a spate of recent shootings involving the Capitol Police, a unit that patrols areas around state government buildings and other neighborhoods near downtown Jackson.