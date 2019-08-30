Official: Mental health crisis center set to launch in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska hospital system says it will build a psychiatric emergency center on its Omaha campus, dashing the hopes of Sarpy County officials who had pitched building the center in Bellevue.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that University of Nebraska Medical Center psychiatry chairman Dr. Howard Liu says the health system's board of directors approved the project in concept Monday. Liu added they aim to open the center next spring or summer.

Nebraska Medicine was in "very preliminary" discussions with Sarpy County about adding such a facility to its Bellevue campus. But Liu noted that discussions with Sarpy ended a few months ago.

A planning group of leaders in psychiatry and emergency medicine concluded that the health system should instead prioritize Douglas County due to its larger patient volume.

