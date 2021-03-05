Official: End in sight for Jackson residents without water LEAH WILLINGHAM, Associated Press/Report for America March 5, 2021 Updated: March 5, 2021 12:53 p.m.
1 of5 Mississippi Army National Guard Sgt. Chase Toussaint, right, and Staff Sgt. Matthew Riley, both with the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site of Camp Shelby, place bottled water into a vehicle, Monday, March 1, 2021, at a Jackson, Miss., water distribution site on the New Mount Zion Missionary Baptist Church parking lot. In addition, the guardsmen maintained a tanker with non-potable water for flushing toilets. Similar sites are maintained through the capital city, more than 10 days after winter storms wreaked havoc on the city's water system because the system is still struggling to maintain consistent water pressure, authorities said. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
2 of5 David Battaly with the Mississippi Emergency Management Agency, left, and Ralph Woullard, a member of the New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church, carry cases of bottled water inside the church, Monday, March 1, 2021, at a Jackson, Miss., water distribution site on the church's parking lot. The bottled water as well as non-potable water was provided for area residents and was being distributed at seven sites in Mississippi's capital city — more than 10 days after winter storms wreaked havoc on the city's water system because the system is still struggling to maintain consistent water pressure, authorities said. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less 3 of5
4 of5 Mississippi Army National Guard Sgt. Chase Toussaint with the Maneuver Area Training Equipment Site of Camp Shelby, right, fills 5-gallon buckets with non-potable water, Monday, March 1, 2021, at a Jackson, Miss., water distribution site on the New Mt. Zion Missionary Baptist Church parking lot. Water for flushing toilets was being distributed at seven sites in Mississippi's capital city — more than 10 days after winter storms wreaked havoc on the city's water system because the system is still struggling to maintain consistent water pressure, authorities said. Rogelio V. Solis/AP Show More Show Less
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Crews continued working Friday to restore water to thousands of customers in Mississippi’s capital city of Jackson, where some taps have been completely dry for nearly three weeks.
“A lot of our residents have just had to endure this water outage, and it's disheartening that it's gone on this long,” Public Works Director Charles Williams said Thursday during a news conference. “But I see the light at the end of the tunnel."
