Official: Death toll rises to 63 in Pakistan train collision ASIM TANVEER AND MUHAMMAD FAROOQ, Associated Press June 8, 2021 Updated: June 8, 2021 3:20 a.m.
1 of26 Railway workers try to clear the track at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, late Monday, June 7, 2021. An express train barreled into another that had derailed in Pakistan before dawn Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said. More than 100 were injured, and rescuers and villagers worked throughout the day to search crumpled cars for survivors and the dead. Fareed Khan/AP Show More Show Less
2 of26 Soldiers and a rescue worker carry the body of a victim after receiving it from the wreckage at the site of a train collision in the Ghotki district, southern Pakistan, Monday, June 7, 2021. An express train barreled into another that had derailed in Pakistan before dawn Monday, killing dozens of passengers, authorities said. More than 100 were injured, and rescuers and villagers worked throughout the day to search crumpled cars for survivors and the dead. Fareed Khan/AP Show More Show Less 3 of26
GHOTKI, Pakistan (AP) — The death toll from a horrific collision of two trains in southern Pakistan rose to 63 on Tuesday after rescuers pulled 12 more bodies from crumpled cars a day after the crash, officials said.
The collision took place on a dilapidated railway track in Ghotki, a district in the southern Sindh province, when an express train barreled into another that had derailed minutes earlier before dawn on Monday.
ASIM TANVEER AND MUHAMMAD FAROOQ