Official: 2 insider attackers kill 12 Afghan militiamen TAMEEM AKHGAR, Associated Press Jan. 16, 2021 Updated: Jan. 16, 2021 8:34 a.m.
1 of6 Afghan security officers inspect the site of a bomb attack in Kabul, Afghanistan, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021. A sticky bomb attached to an armored police Land Cruiser SUV exploded Saturday in the western part of the capital, Kabul, killing few policemen and wounding another, Kabul police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz said. Rahmat Gul/AP Show More Show Less
KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — At least two members of an Afghan militia opened fire on their fellow militiamen in the western Herat province, killing 12, in what provincial police on Saturday described as an insider attack.
Herat police spokesman Abdul Ahad Walizada said the attackers fled with the slain militiamen's weapons and ammunition, adding that Afghan government forces had regained control of the area.