OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Authorities are investigating whether a ride share driver accused of sexually assaulting a female passenger last month might have attacked other passengers in the Oklahoma City area.

Timothy Alexander Greene was arrested after being accused of sexually assaulting a passenger on May 14. The 44-year-old Greene was being held on a $500,000 bond in the Logan County Jail. He has been charged with rape in the first degree, kidnapping and grand larceny.