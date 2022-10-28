Officer won't face charges in killing mentally ill Black man

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A former police officer already imprisoned for one fatal shooting in a wealthy San Francisco suburb won't face criminal charges in a second slaying, this one of a homeless Black man who asked the officer to kill him during a 30-second confrontation, a prosecutor said Friday.
Contra Costa District Attorney Diana Becton said she won't seek to try former Danville officer Andrew Hall in the death of Tyrell Wilson, who was holding a knife at the time of their confrontation in March 2021.