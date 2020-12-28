Officer faces termination over fatal shooting of Black man FARNOUSH AMIRI, Report for America/Associated Press Dec. 28, 2020 Updated: Dec. 28, 2020 1:15 p.m.
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The fate of a white Columbus police officer who fatally shot a Black man last week hangs in the balance after a disciplinary hearing Monday that may result in his termination.
Columbus Safety Director Ned Pettus Jr. concluded a hearing to determine whether the actions taken by Officer Adam Coy in the moments before and after the fatal shooting of Andre Hill on Tuesday were justified.