CLEARCREEK, Ohio (AP) — A police officer who was shot and critically wounded this week during a domestic violence call appears to be making progress but has "some hard work ahead of him” as he recovers, authorities said Thursday.

Speaking at a news conference, Clearcreek Police Chief John Terrill said Eric Ney was shot across his face Tuesday by Mark Evers, 65, who was then shot and killed by another officer, Sgt. Nicole Cordero, who had also responded to the call.