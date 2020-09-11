Off-duty Missouri deputy killed in traffic accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A Webster County sheriff's deputy died Thursday following a traffic accident on Interstate 44 in Missouri, authorities said.

Sgt. Justin Burney, 26, died at the hospital, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report. A 6-year-old girl in his car suffered serious injuries, and a 3-year-old boy had minor injuries.

Burney's 2015 Kia Soul was involved in an accident just west of Marshfield at about 4 p.m. Thursday, according to report. A Jeep Liberty went off the side of the road, through the median cable barrier and struck Burney’s vehicle in the opposite lane of traffic.

The driver of the Jeep suffered moderate injuries.

Everyone involved in the crash was listed as wearing a seat belt.

Burney was a supervisor at the Webster County jail facility, the Springfield News-Leader reported.