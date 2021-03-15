Off-duty Chicago police officer shot, the second in 2 days

CHICAGO (AP) — An off-duty Chicago police officer was shot in the abdomen Monday when he was attacked while his personal vehicle was stopped at a traffic light on the city’s South Side, authorities said.

Police Superintendent David Brown said the officer was approached shortly after noon by two gunmen, who fired into the vehicle. The officer was alert when he transported by officers who responded to the shooting scene to a hospital, where he underwent surgery. His condition wasn't immediately known.