Obit: Wilton teen, 16, dies from ‘undetected heart condition’

George DiRocco, 16, who died unexpectedly on Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, is remembered fondly by friends for his positive attitude.

WILTON — A 16-year-old high school junior died this week from an “undetected heart condition,” according to his obituary.

George DiRocco, a Wilton High School student, died “suddenly and unexpectedly” on Monday night, Superintendent of Schools Kevin Smith wrote in a letter to the school community.

The state’s Chief Medical Examiner’s office is conducting an autopsy and said Thursday the cause of death is “still pending further studies.”

Friends remember DiRocco for his positive spirit and how he always “tried to make everyone happy in his own special way.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the DiRocco family, with more than $41,000 raised as of Thursday morning.

DiRocco was born and raised in Wilton where he played football and was a standout player for the Wilton High School baseball team.

DiRocco, described in his obituary as a “longtime” Dallas Cowboys and New York Mets fan, is survived by his parents, Arthur and Deborah DiRocco, and his siblings Nikolas, Arthur (R2), Victoria and Kayla.

“George loved to both watch and play sports with friends and family, when not playing Xbox with friends or running around the yard with his beloved dogs he was making everyone in his world laugh,” his obituary reads.

A funeral service will be held at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at Riverside Cemetery, 81 Riverside Ave., Norwalk. The family will also hold a memorial service at a later date.

The Wilton Warrior Gridiron Club has set up a scholarship fund in George DiRocco’s memory to go to a teammate who demonstrates selflessness on and off the field.