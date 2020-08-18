OU sororities to recruit virtually to reduce virus risk

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — The University of Oklahoma is requiring its sororities to recruit new members virtually after learning of students attending large social events without taking precautions against the coronavirus.

“We were notified of students attending large, unsanctioned, social gatherings where masking and social distancing policies were not observed, a majority hosted by Greek affiliated organizations,” Quy Nguyen, student life director and assistant dean of students said in an email to families of students.

“We were also notified of other problematic behaviors by our chapters that had the potential of creating an environment where potential new members and current members would have been put at a high risk of health and safety surrounding COVID-19,” the disease caused by the illness, the email said.

The decision comes after Oklahoma State University announced that a sorority house is quarantined and its members prohibited from leaving the house after 23 tested positive for COVID-19, the illness caused by the virus.

STILLWATER BAR LIMITATIONS

The mayor of Stillwater, where Oklahoma State is located, said Monday that he will issue an emergency declaration limiting the number of people allowed inside bars and requiring patrons be seated in order to be served.

“We've heard from bar owners ... no matter how many folks that are in the bar, if you put 10 of them in there they're all going to stand next to each other. If you put 50 in there they're all going to stand next to each other,” Mayor Will Joyce said during a Monday night City Council meeting.

“So one way to help make sure that doesn't happen is to require table service,” and an emergency order will be issued before the weekend, Joyce said.

CORONAVIRUS CASES

The Oklahoma State Department of Health on Tuesday reported 49,326 confirmed coronavirus cases and 682 deaths, increases of 615 cases and 17 additional deaths from those reported Monday.

The true number of cases in Oklahoma is likely higher because many people have not been tested and studies suggest people can be infected and not feel sick.

The department reported 41,370 people have recovered and that there are 7,274 active cases.

For most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough that clear up in two to three weeks. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia, and death.