OSHA fines contractors in death of Delaware port worker

DOVER, Del. (AP) — Federal safety regulators have cited two contractors following the death of a worker at Delaware's port of Wilmington earlier this year.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says Enerfab Process Solutions & Fabricated Products Inc., along with Industrial Services Group Inc., were cited for exposing employees to fall hazards. The companies face $687,619 in penalties.

Employees of the two contractors, doing business as Universal Blastco, were renovating a 1.5 million gallon above-ground storage tank at an orange juice processing facility in January when an employee fell 40 feet from a scaffold into the tank.

OSHA issued citations for hazards involving scaffolding and lack of fall protection, and for electrical, confined space, and respiratory protection violations.

Enerfab is contesting the citations.