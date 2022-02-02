OPEC+ decides oil output amid concern over Russia, Ukraine

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Oil cartel OPEC and allied countries are deciding how much oil to feed into the global economy as crude prices hover near seven-year highs — spiking gasoline costs — and fears of a Russian military move against Ukraine add to jitters over supply.
The likely outcome of Wednesday's online meeting, analysts say, will be to maintain the 23-member OPEC+ alliance's plan to gradually restore production slashed during the depths of the coronavirus pandemic in 2020. That means adding back 400,000 barrels per day each month, in this case for March.