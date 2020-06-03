Nursing home residents allowed visitors, with restrictions

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts residents with family members in nursing homes and some other long-term care facilities can start to visit their loved ones again starting Wednesday, according to new state guidelines meant to prevent transmission of the coronavirus.

Visitations have been limited since mid-March to help stop the spread of the virus to a particularly vulnerable population, yet more than 60% of the state's coronavirus-related deaths have been in nursing home residents, according to state data.

Under the guidelines, visits must be scheduled in advance and take place in designated outdoor areas, with the exception of end-of-life situations.

Nursing home residents are allowed only two visitors at a time and all parties must wear masks and stay at least six feet apart. Residents with confirmed or possible cases of the disease cannot have visitors, although those who have recovered can.

Visitors will have their temperature taken and be screened for symptoms of COVID-19, the disease caused by the virus.