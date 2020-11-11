Nurses report plenty of vaccine for flu shots

WILTON — There is word going around that the high-dose flu vaccine is in short supply. This is false, according to RVNAhealth, which says it has an ample supply for those who wish to be vaccinated.

The high-dose flu vaccine is intended for those ages 65 and older. The nursing agency says it has an ample supply of both high-dose and quadrivalent (for those under 65) vaccines, and appointments are available.

This year particularly, everyone aged six months and older is strongly recommended to receive the flu vaccine to stay strong and reduce vulnerability to illness.

Flu vaccine appointments are available:

Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tuesdays and Thursdays, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Saturdays, Nov. 14, 21, 28, 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

RVNAhealth is at 27 Governor Street in Ridgefield. Appointments may be made at rvnahealth.org or by calling 203-438-5555.