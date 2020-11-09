Number of coronavirus-related deaths reaches 718 in Delaware

DOVER, Del. (AP) — The number of people who've died due to the coronavirus has risen to 718.

The Delaware State News reported Sunday that two more people have died from COVID-19. There were also more than 300 new cases.

That's according to the latest report by the Delaware Division of Public Health.

The two people who died were in their 70s and 80s and had underlying health conditions. One was from New Castle County. The other was from Sussex. And one of the people was a resident of a long-term care facility.

The total number of virus cases in the state is 26,603. And there are 116 hospitalizations, including 24 people who are in critical condition.

There also have been 14,019 recoveries and 338,676 have tested negative.