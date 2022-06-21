'Nowhere I feel safe': Election officials recount threats

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate
5
WASHINGTON (AP) — A former Georgia election worker in gripping testimony Tuesday told the House Jan. 6 committee about the onslaught of threats that she and her family received after former President Trump and his allies falsely accused her and her mother of pulling fraudulent ballots from a suitcase.
Wandrea “Shaye” Moss told lawmakers her life was upended when Trump and his allies latched onto surveillance footage from November 2020 to accuse her and her mother, Ruby Freeman, of committing voter fraud, allegations that were quickly debunked.