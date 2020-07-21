Note to HCMG readers

After close review and consideration, Hearst Connecticut Media Group newsrooms last month started capitalizing Black when used as an adjective to describe race, ethnicity and culture. We feel this change better reflects a shared history and identity, and respectfully evolves the language we use when writing about the communities our journalists cover. It is also consistent with the Associated Press Stylebook - which many news organizations across the country continue to reference as an industry guide - along with other major media outlets. In addition, the decision is in keeping with the capitalization of many other racial and ethnic terms we currently use.

Much consideration has also been given to the question of whether to uppercase references to white and brown people. We have decided both will remain lower case, in keeping with our current style. This decision is consistent with further extensive, and global, review by the AP. We recognize there are different opinions on these two questions, but at this stage we have decided both are used less to describe a shared culture and identity. As such, white and brown, when used as a racial, ethnic or cultural description, should remain lower case. In general, newsrooms should also strive to be specific, and not broad, in such descriptions. The long history of uppercasing white, favored by white supremacists and some hate groups, also factored into the decision.

We remain committed to continuously reviewing and, where applicable, updating our style rules - particularly those affecting racial and gender identity - as language and standards continue to evolve.