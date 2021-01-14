'The world is watching': Ugandans vote in tense election RODNEY MUHUMUZA, Associated Press Jan. 14, 2021 Updated: Jan. 14, 2021 8:54 a.m.
1 of23 Uganda's leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine reacts after voting in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of Wine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
2 of23 Security forces gather in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger BobiWine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
3 of23 Security forces stand outside a polling station in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
4 of23 Ugandans wait to vote in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger BobiWine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
5 of23 Uganda's leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine leaves the polling station after voting in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of Wine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
6 of23 Ugandans wait to vote in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021.Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger BobiWine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
7 of23 A police officer checks voting material at a polling station in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger BobiWine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
8 of23 Security forces drive past a polling station in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger BobiWine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
9 of23 Uganda's leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine and his wife, centre, leave the polling station after voting in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of Wine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
10 of23 Uganda's leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine votes in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of Wine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
11 of23 Young Ugandans check the voters listings as they wait to vote in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger BobiWine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
12 of23 Election officials prepare a polling station in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger BobiWine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
13 of23 Security forces gather in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger BobiWine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
14 of23 Ugandans wait to vote in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger BobiWine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
15 of23 Ugandans wait to vote in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger BobiWine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
16 of23 Ugandans wait to vote in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger BobiWine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
17 of23 Ugandans wait to vote in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger BobiWine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
18 of23 Uganda's leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine makes the sign of the cross after voting in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of Wine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
19 of23 Uganda's leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine fills his ballot before voting in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of Wine from monitoring polling stations. Jerome Delay/AP Show More Show Less
20 of23 Uganda's leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine casts his vote in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of Wine from monitoring polling stations. Nicholas Bamulanzeki/AP Show More Show Less
21 of23 Uganda's leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine's wife, Barbie Kyagulanyi, casts her vote in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of Wine from monitoring polling stations. Nicholas Bamulanzeki/AP Show More Show Less
22 of23 Uganda's leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine, right, and his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi, in cheerful mood after casting their votes in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of Wine from monitoring polling stations. Nicholas Bamulanzeki/AP Show More Show Less
23 of23 Uganda's leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine, left, and his wife Barbie Kyagulanyi, give a press conference after casting their votes in Kampala, Uganda, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Long lines of Ugandans are voting in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine from monitoring polling stations. Nicholas Bamulanzeki/AP Show More Show Less
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ugandans voted Thursday in a presidential election tainted by widespread violence that some fear could escalate as security forces try to stop supporters of leading opposition challenger Bobi Wine from monitoring polling stations. Internet access has been cut off.
Long lines of voters snaked into the distance in the capital, Kampala. “This is a miracle,” mechanic Steven Kaderere said. “This shows me that Ugandans this time are determined to vote for the leader they want. I have never seen this before.”
Written By
RODNEY MUHUMUZA