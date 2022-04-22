Skip to main content
News

Norwich students facing charges, tickets after hazing probe

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (AP) — Three Norwich University students are facing criminal charges and others are being issued civil tickets for hazing after an investigation into allegations of branding and waterboarding involving the women's rugby team at the private military school, Northfield police said Friday.

One 22-year-old female student is charged with simple assault and another is charged with reckless endangerment in the March 20 incident. Another student, 21, is charged with both simple assault and reckless endangerment, according to the police department.

Six students are being ticketed for hazing, a civil infraction, including at least two of the students charged. The civil infraction is handled by the Judicial Bureau and carries a fine of $1,000 to $5,000, police said.

Northfield Officer Karie Tucker said in an affidavit that she went to Norwich on March 20 for a report of someone being held at knifepoint. Tucker said she spoke to the woman two days later and that person reported that she had been “branded” using pliers and a lighter by other members of the rugby team. The victim said she was too intoxicated to say no and would not have agreed to be branded had she been sober, the Barre Montpelier Times Argus had reported.

An email was sent to a Norwich seeking comment. A spokesperson for the university said at the time that the school was cooperating with law enforcement.