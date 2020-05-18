Police: Norwalk teen driver hits Wilton man, then flees

A Norwalk teenager rear-ended a car on Drum Hill Road, then hit the driver of that car as he fled the scene. He was pursued by a witness who notified police with the teen’s license plate number.

The incident took place at 5:52 p.m., on May 16. According to the police report, a 42-year-old Wilton man was driving his Chevrolet Tahoe north on Drum Hill Road when an Acura RDX, driven by the 17-year-old, came up behind it at a high rate of speed and made contact. The driver of the Tahoe got out to speak to the teen driver who put his car in reverse, then sped forward and hit the driver while striking the Tahoe’s open driver’s side door before fleeing, police said.

A second Wilton man, who police said was a witness to the incident as he drove up from behind, stopped and gave the injured man his cellphone number and then continued driving to find the Acura.

Finding the Acura pulled over on the side of Bald Hill Road, police said, he took a picture of the driver and his 16-year-old passenger and their license plate number.

Police interviewed the teen at headquarters and charged him with evading responsibility with physical injury, reckless driving and other traffic violations. He was released to his father on a promise to appar in Norwalk Superior Court on June 3.

The driver of the Tahoe was taken to Norwalk Hospital with suspected minor injuries by the Wilton Volunteer Ambulance Corps.