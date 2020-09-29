Norwalk police release photos of bank robbery suspect

Police say the individual in this photo robbed the People's Bank inside Stop & Shop on Main Avenue in Norwalk, Conn., on Monday, Sept. 28, 2020.

NORWALK — Police are asking for the public’s help to identify the person they say is responsible for a recent bank robbery.

The People’s Bank inside Stop & Shop at 380 Main Ave. was robbed around 2:45 p.m. Monday, police said. No weapons were shown, police said.

The suspect was captured on surveillance video during the incident. Police released images of the suspect on Tuesday, asking anyone with information on the individual’s identity or the incident to come forward.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Courtney Downer at 203-854-3182 or cdowner@norwalkct.org.

Anonymous tips can be sent online at www.norwalkpd.com or by text with NPD and the tip to CRIMES (274637).

The Norwalk police tips line can be reached at 203-854-3111.