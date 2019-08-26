Norwalk police chase stolen Wilton car

A 16-year-old was charged with burglary and larceny after allegedly stealing a car early Sunday morning.

A 16-year-old from Wilton was arrested after allegedly stealing a car from Wilton, driving it into Norwalk and engaging Norwalk police in a chase that ended with the youth fleeing on foot back in Wilton.

The owner of the car reported it stolen from 116 Danbury Road at 2:20 a.m. on Aug. 25. Norwalk police located the car around 3:30 a.m. and attempted to pull it over. The driver refused to pull over and engaged Norwalk police in a pursuit, the police report said.

The driver then drove back into Wilton on Route 7 and abandoned the vehicle by 129 Danbury Road where police said the youth then fled on foot. The youth was apprehended behind the house at 129 Danbury Road and was charged with third-degree larceny and third-degree burglary.

The youth was released to parents and is scheduled to appear next month in Juvenile Court in Stamford.