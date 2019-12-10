Police: Wilton pizzeria employee headbutts co-worker in food order dispute

WILTON — An argument about an unfilled order at a Wilton restaurant resulted in a Norwalk man being arrested and charged with third-degree assault.

Police received a report at about 5:30 p.m. Saturday that one employee of the Parlor Pizza & Bar restaurant on River Road headbutted another in the face during an argument about the phone order. According to police, video surveillance showed the assault took place as reported.

Michael Deluca, of Valley View Road in Norwalk, was arrested and released on a promise to appear. He is due in Norwalk Superior Court on Dec. 17.