Restricted to Norwalk residents only on weekends, beach goers try to beat the heat at Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk, Conn. on Monday, July 20, 2020.

NORWALK — Non-Norwalk residents can’t visit the city’s public beaches on the weekends from now until Oct. 15.

Mayor Harry Rilling announced on Monday that his July 17 executive order limiting non-resident access on Saturdays and Sundays will now be extended through the rest of the summer. Non-resident walk-ins and drop-offs will also not be permitted on weekends. Resident walk-ins will be permitted with proper identification.

Rilling said this will help keep the beaches at their limited capacities under the COVID-19 guidelines.

“In the interest of public health and with parking capacity limits in place, I felt the beach should be restricted to Norwalk residents on weekends,” Rilling said. “Calf Pasture Beach is probably the most desirable beach in Connecticut and I want our residents to be able to enjoy it safely. Weekends are the busiest times at the beach and when we are most likely to reach capacity. It made sense to extend the order to include Saturdays and Sundays for the health and well-being of our residents.”

All existing permit and pass holders will not be affected by the order. Nonresident parking will be available weekdays and will be restricted to 75 spaces at Taylor Farm. Parking capacity restrictions for Norwalk residents will follow the Reopen Norwalk Plan and will remain in effect until further notice. 

