Norwalk River Valley Trail obtains first sponsors for appeal

The Norwalk River Valley Trail has launched its annual appeal with two matching grants. The Norwalk River Valley Trail has launched its annual appeal with two matching grants. Photo: Jason Rearick / Jason Rearick Photo: Jason Rearick / Jason Rearick Image 1 of / 1 Caption Close Norwalk River Valley Trail obtains first sponsors for appeal 1 / 1 Back to Gallery

WILTON — The Norwalk River Valley Trail has its first corporate sponsors for the nonprofit organization’s annual appeal to help build the trail. They are: Building and Land Technology (BLT)/the CURB apartments, at Route 7 and 200 Glover Street in Norwalk, and the Outdoor Sports Center, at 80 Danbury Road, in Wilton.

BLT/the CURB will match donations, up to $5,000, that are received through Sunday, Dec. 6.

Outdoor Sports will do the same from Monday, Dec. 14, through Sunday, Dec. 20.

Anyone interested in donating to the effort is asked to do so during these weeks. Every $250 raised will pay for another foot of the trail.

The money helps pay for permits, wetlands approvals, state/local leases, engineering, trail design and construction. While the NRVT does receive grants from the government and foundations, much of the funding comes from local individuals.

The trail is envisioned as a 30-miles pathway from Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk through Wilton, Ridgefield, Redding and ending at Rogers Park in Danbury. Presently, there are eight miles built in parts of Norwalk and Wilton.

Three more miles are scheduled to be built with parts in Redding, Norwalk and Wilton. Planning has also begun on an addition to the Wilton East Loop, north of Skunk Lane. NRVT has also been authorized for another section of the trail at Tarrywile Park in Danbury.

Donations may be made at nrvt-trail.com or mailed to Friends of the NRVT, Inc. P.O. Box 174 Georgetown, CT 06829.