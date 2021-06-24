Norwalk River Valley Trail $3 million construction grant receiver

The Norwalk River Valley Trail, (NRVT,) recently received a $3 million construction grant through support from the Town of Ridgefield, and WestCOG, (Western Connecticut Council of Governments,).
The grant will cover all construction for the 1.5 mile Ridgefield Ramble trail. It is the single largest grant that has beeb received by the trail’s organization, since its inception in 2012. The funds for the grant are from the Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program, (LOTCIP,) which provides Connecticut state funds to urbanized area municipal governments in lieu of Federal funds. To activate the grant, the trail needs to raise $130,000, which is 4 percent of the grant amount, to complete design, engineering, leasing applications, and all state and local permitting for the grant.