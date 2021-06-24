Norwalk River Valley Trail $3 million construction grant receiver

The Norwalk River Valley Trail, (NRVT,) recently received a $3 million construction grant through support from the Town of Ridgefield, and WestCOG, (Western Connecticut Council of Governments,).

The grant will cover all construction for the 1.5 mile Ridgefield Ramble trail. It is the single largest grant that has beeb received by the trail’s organization, since its inception in 2012. The funds for the grant are from the Local Transportation Capital Improvement Program, (LOTCIP,) which provides Connecticut state funds to urbanized area municipal governments in lieu of Federal funds. To activate the grant, the trail needs to raise $130,000, which is 4 percent of the grant amount, to complete design, engineering, leasing applications, and all state and local permitting for the grant.

“We are so grateful for the support by First Selectman Rudy Marconi (Town of Ridgefield) and WestCOG for this major construction grant. The trail will be a standout amenity for Ridgefield and it’s a major push forward for the NRVT,” Norwalk River Valley Trail Executive Director Beth J. Merrill said. “We now call on the public; the residents of Ridgefield, and surrounding towns, to help us raise the $130,000 to activate construction. Please help us build this wonderful trail in Ridgefield! Visit our website to donate. (www.nrvt-trail.com),” Merrill said.

“The Town of Ridgefield supports the NRVT 100%. Our receipt of a grant to cover the majority of costs have been achieved. We now need Ridgefield's help to reach the match required. Please support this vital asset for our community,” Rudy Marconi, Ridgefield First Selectman Rudy Marconi said.

Ridgefield Ramble’s beautiful property begins at a pond adjacent to the Norwalk River (Rt. 7 & Simpaug Turnpike), and follows around the pond, along the Norwalk River, then begins a climb into the Berkshire foothills. There it wanders serenely among large old trees, rock outcroppings, and in sight of a nearby rock escarpment. The top section of the trail runs through a sheep fold from the early 1900’s, (at Bobby’s Court,) before it connects to the NRVT Redding Mile, which is currently in pre-construction. When it is completed, people will be able to hike from the Ridgefield Ramble parking lot at Route 7 up to Fire Hill Rd in the town,, and connect to the Redding Mile for a 2.8 mile long excursion. Once complete, the trail’s Ridgefield section will be a five mile trail that connects Wilton to trails in Redding.

Visit https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bDnXcm4ZAd4 for a view of the trail site.

During the coronavirus pandemic, trail use on the trail spiked up to 260 percent over prior years. NRVT has completed 8.2 miles of trail, with 3.4 miles under construction and 18 miles more to go. NRVT is in planning or in construction, in all five of its trail towns.

The Friends of the NRVT, Inc. is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that is dedicated to the creation of a 30 mile, multi-use, handicap accessible, soft surface trail running through the Heart of Fairfield County from Calf Pasture Beach in Norwalk, through Wilton, Ridgefield and Redding and ending at Rogers Park in Danbury.

Visit http://nrvt-trail.com/ for more information.