Northwest storm kills 1, causes landslide and power outages Jan. 13, 2021 Updated: Jan. 13, 2021 8:16 p.m.
Crews remove a large ponderosa pine that fell on a vehicle, killing a woman during a windstorm Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in Spokane, Wash. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP)
In this Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, photo provided by the Washington State Department of Transportation, a tractor-trailer leans against bridge railing where it blew over amid heavy wind gusts as it attempted to travel over the Deception Pass Bridge north of Seattle. Part of the truck was left dangling over the edge of the bridge, but the driver escaped unharmed. (Washington State Department of Transportation via AP)
Children climb around a large ponderosa pine that fell in Cannon Hill Park after a windstorm passed the area on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 in A powerful wind storm has rolled through the Pacific Northwest left a trail of damage. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP)
Megan Whitmore of Post Falls, Idaho, pulls branches from a fallen tree with help from her neighbor Ed Macdonald Wednesday, Jan 13, 2021. A powerful wind storm has rolled through the Pacific Northwest leaving a trail of damage. (Kathy Plonka/The Spokesman-Review via AP)
A ponderosa pine is uprooted at a homeowners sidewalk on Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, after a windstorm in Spokane, Wash. (Colin Mulvany/The Spokesman-Review via AP)
A private tree crew cleans up a wind-downed tree in a Walla Walla, Wash., Wednesday, Jan 13, 2020. High winds caused minimal damage in the eastern Washington town. (Greg Lehman/Walla Walla Union-Bulletin via AP)
In this photo taken by a drone, a massive tree branch that broke away in a windstorm lies across the roof of a house Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, in Bellingham, Wash. The powerful wind storm that rolled through the Pacific Northwest killed one person and left a trail of damage. The storm nearly blew a tractor-trailer off a bridge in Washington state, caused a landslide in Oregon and left more than 500,000 people in the two states without power.
SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) — A powerful wind storm rolled through the Pacific Northwest, killing one person and leaving a trail of damage -- including a highway shut down after a landslide and a tractor-trailer that was nearly blown off a bridge. More than 500,000 people lost power.
The death happened in Spokane, when a woman in her 40s died after a tree fell on her car and trapped her inside, city Fire Chief Brian Schaeffer said. In Oregon, authorities said Jennifer Camus Moore, 50, was driving a vehicle believed to be swept away in a vehicle after a landslide hit Interstate 84, authorities said.